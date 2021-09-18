Jefferies Financial Group Comments on European Wax Center Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for European Wax Center in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $30.27 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

