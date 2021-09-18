Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $65.79 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

