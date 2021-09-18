Critical Analysis: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liquidity Services and BSQUARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.93%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91% BSQUARE -2.16% -10.66% -4.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.17 -$3.77 million $0.12 202.00 BSQUARE $47.14 million 1.07 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidity Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats BSQUARE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

