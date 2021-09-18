PEPS Coin Trading Up 79% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $1,049.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 79% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00126943 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,136,180 coins and its circulating supply is 61,358,712 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

