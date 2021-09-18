Analysts Issue Forecasts for Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

SB stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,339 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 538,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

