AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AMREP stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. AMREP has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

