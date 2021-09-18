Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of GNCGY opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.39. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

