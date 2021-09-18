BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BMTX opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BM Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BM Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.