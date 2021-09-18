JMP Securities Begins Coverage on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PYPD opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.30.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

