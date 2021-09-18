Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DHER. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.08 ($189.51).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €123.30 ($145.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.