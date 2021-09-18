Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 4,900 Price Target at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 4,900 ($64.02) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,940 ($77.61).

RIO opened at GBX 4,829.50 ($63.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,665.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,853.56. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £78.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

