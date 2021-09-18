eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet raised eXp World from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,695,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

