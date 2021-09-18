Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMYT opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

