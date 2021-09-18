Polychain Monsters Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $15.96 or 0.00033069 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $54.24 million and $1.23 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,291,954 coins and its circulating supply is 3,398,408 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

