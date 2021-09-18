Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $129.13 million and $14.54 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,329,992 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

