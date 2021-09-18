Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading Up 9.8%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 247,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 86,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

