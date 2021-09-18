Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Down 0.6%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.92. 1,358,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 346.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

