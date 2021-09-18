CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Shares Down 2.7%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

