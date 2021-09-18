Render Token Trading Down 2.8% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $179.12 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00133988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 157,153,487 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

