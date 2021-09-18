Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Trading Down 1%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) shares fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60. 6,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.