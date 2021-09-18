Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) were up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 41,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 47,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

