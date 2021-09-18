Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.58. 82,976,598 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 54,393,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.