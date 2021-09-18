OpenOcean (OOE) Tops One Day Volume of $5.78 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $57.63 million and $5.78 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00178912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.84 or 0.07117976 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.08 or 0.99404143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.28 or 0.00826252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

