Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $396.28 or 0.00826252 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $163.73 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00178912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.84 or 0.07117976 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.08 or 0.99404143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

