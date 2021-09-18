Beaxy One Day Volume Reaches $2,051.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $2,051.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

