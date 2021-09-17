Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $17.83 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Arcblock has a market cap of $17.83 million and $5.30 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

