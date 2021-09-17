Minereum Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $34,712.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00133519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,289,446 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

