Jeanna Steele Sells 792 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. 14,178,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

