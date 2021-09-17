SmartKey Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $37.49 million and $1.01 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

