Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $236.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00283865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00202442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

