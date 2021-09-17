Zloadr Price Tops $0.86 on Top Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 61.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $1,624.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00132889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

