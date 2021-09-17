Reviewing Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) & PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PTC Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Arbutus Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.09%. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -82.87% -105.54% -18.27% Arbutus Biopharma -856.96% N/A -52.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 7.90 -$438.16 million ($6.50) -6.56 Arbutus Biopharma $6.91 million 62.42 -$63.74 million ($1.00) -4.35

Arbutus Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma beats PTC Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

