Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Radware posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Radware by 5,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radware stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,771. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

