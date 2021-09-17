Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 912,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

