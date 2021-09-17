Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $47,641.63 or 0.99978330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and $262.71 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,421 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.