Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Reaches $0.0691 on Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

