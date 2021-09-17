Edward Harris Fenster Sells 2,475 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $109,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,584,838 shares in the company, valued at $69,827,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $146,864.21.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $289,473.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,178,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,239. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

