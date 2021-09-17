PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0626 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $229,959.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00133210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

