Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 139,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
