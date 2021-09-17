Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 139,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

