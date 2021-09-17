Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$112,500.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,912,500.

SIS traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,746. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 98.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

