Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 8% against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and approximately $96.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00178810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.06 or 0.07143418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.89 or 0.99904964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00828038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,673,998,739 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,335,972 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

