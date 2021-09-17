Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 2,962,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,133. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.74. Hyliion has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,292,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

