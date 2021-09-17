LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Sells $242,652.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE LC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

