Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sells 19,336 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00.

NTNX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. 6,136,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,273. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

