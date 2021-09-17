PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market cap of $220,221.38 and $3,913.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00119129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.64 or 0.07175966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,396.46 or 0.99575944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00827170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

