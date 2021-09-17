DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Matthew Kalish Sells 96,153 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

DKNG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,366,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Argus dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.