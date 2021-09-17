Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Tops $70,438.96

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $70,438.96 and $8,095.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00132762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

