Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Down 61.3% in August

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TWNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,187. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tailwind Two Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

