Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Decreases By 56.9%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSE NRK remained flat at $$13.97 during midday trading on Friday. 47,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

