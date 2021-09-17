Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 120,463 shares during the period.

ETV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 176,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,259. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

